They only get medicine when they go to fight. The Wagners recruited a number of prisoners with HIV

Timur fought in Ukraine alongside Russian soldiers. He went to the front from a Russian prison because of the promise that he would get medicine. The 37-year-old man has HIV and was not receiving the medication he needed in prison.

He was put on HIV medication behind bars, but he feared that it was ineffective and that he would not live to be released, according to his testimony to the New York Times.

For fear of punishment in Russia, he gave only his name to the American newspaper.

Quick or slow death

About a fifth of Russian prisoners sent to fight in Ukraine are HIV positive. This is estimated by the Ukrainian authorities based on the spread of infection among captured soldiers. Serving on the front lines was less risky for Russians than being in prison in their native country, according to several testimonies obtained by the American newspaper.

Several captured Russian soldiers said during interrogation that they had been promised