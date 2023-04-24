The United States, a relationship that must be taken care of

It has always been said, and rightly so, that the relationship between the United States and Colombia must be maintained in the best possible conditions regardless of who are the tenants of the White House and the Casa de Nariño.

Never before has this phrase been as valid as it is now, when our country has a left-wing president for the first time.

The meeting between presidents Gustavo Petro and Joe Biden comes at a good time for both countries.

The Colombian president needs to send messages of confidence to the international community, especially the markets, and the handshake with the US president helps him in that purpose.

While Biden, for his part, in a South America filled with left-wing rulers, needs to keep Colombia a strategic ally amid various hostile governments in the region.

Relations between nations must be above the ideologies of their rulers, as these are temporary.

The United States is Colombia’s main trading partner and, therefore, it would be absurd for the political differences between their presidents to affect that relationship.

For this reason, those who from the political extremes were betting that Joe Biden would not receive Gustavo Petro were wrong, because beyond the jealousy of some and the resentment of others, what is truly important here is that our country continues to count on the support of United States, not only in trade but also in the fight against drug trafficking and, if possible, in the protection of natural resources.

