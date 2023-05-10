María Fernanda Cabal criticized Francia Márquez again

Colombian politician María Fernanda Cabal has established herself as one of the strongest opponents of the Government of President Gustavo Petro; On this occasion, Cabal questioned Vice President Francia Márquez for the answer she gave to a journalist who asked her for clarity about the trip that she will make to Africa with a delegation of 60 people and whose fuel costs alone would be $1.7 billion. .

When questioned by W Radio about the trip that she will carry out between May 10 and 18 to the African continent, the vice president replied: “I don’t have to clarify anything”, a response that generated outrage in a sector of Colombian politics.

Senator Cabal questioned the way in which Francia Márquez in the conversation with the media. Another of the messages that generated controversy due to the president’s response was due to an interview in Semana Magazine in which it was questioned that the vice president traveled by helicopter and she said at the time of her: “It’s bad.”

The congresswoman from the Democratic Center commented on her Twitter account, “this is her style. “I don’t have to clarify anything”, “they can cry”, “badly”; Well, it turns out that she is wrong because she does have to clarify about the sumptuous expenses in her trips charged to the pockets of millions of Colombians.

Other of the messages they left on social networks were: “How outrageous the tasty life of Francia Márquez. While the patrolman Víctor Javier Palechor bled to death because there was no helicopter to take him out of Cauca and save her life, she uses that means of transportation to get to her house in Dapa, ”wrote the senator.

The vice president answered her and asked her if what she was looking for was for her to be killed, reiterating that she has been the victim of attempted attacks with explosives. “’Total Peace,’ which you oppose, seeks to stop the war so that no soldier or policeman has to die taking care of this country. In relation to my safety: Do you want me to be unprotected so they can kill me? They already tried it by placing explosives where it was going to pass, ”she specified.

According to a report revealed by the senator based on petition rights sent to the Military Forces and the National Police, since Francia Márquez assumed the Vice Presidency on August 7, 2022, and until March 6, 2023, she used aircraft of the Colombian Air Force and four times Army aircraft.

Cabal and Márquez among the most powerful women in Colombia, according to Forbes Magazine

Women continue to lead different areas in public, social and political life, these in most cases become an inspiration for future generations, these women have left and continue to make a legacy with their work.

For this reason, Forbes magazine highlighted 100 women who are defining power in the country and have increased female participation with their leadership. Facing the political scene, there is a group of women highlighted by the media, including Vice President Francia Márquez and Senator María Fernanda Cabal of the Democratic Center.

Other notable ones were the mayoress of Mayor, Claudia López, who is nearing the end of her four-year term. Likewise, there is the Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Vélez, who since she came to her portfolio in August 2022 has been strongly criticized by different political and economic sectors for her radical position on the energy transition proposed by Gustavo Petro.

Margarita Cabello, Attorney General of the Nation, is also among the powerful women in the country, highlighting her work in this regulatory entity. From the portfolio of the Colombian president, the work carried out by the Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez, as well as Laura Sarabia, Chief of Staff of the Presidency of the Republic, was also highlighted.

Some of the political personalities that stood out were: Leonor Zalabata, Colombian ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Clara Luz Roldán, Governor of Valle del Cauca, Elsa Noguera, Governor of the Atlantic Katherine Miranda, Representative to the Chamber of Representatives and Dilian Francisca Toro, director of the U Party. With Infobae

