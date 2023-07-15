Home » Fire in the north of Bari, fruit and vegetable company destroyed – News
Fire in the north of Bari, fruit and vegetable company destroyed

A fire that broke out around half past two last night destroyed a fruit and vegetable company in Loconia, a hamlet of Canosa di Puglia, in the north of Bari. The flames, the nature of which the police officers of the local police station are investigating, destroyed both the company shed and some of the vehicles parked outside. The blaze was put out by firefighters. The damages, still to be quantified, are huge.

