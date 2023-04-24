Home » Mateu Lahoz and Del Cerro would leave arbitration at the end of the season
The Technical Committee of Referees would have already informed the Valencian and the Madrid player that this will be their last season

Mateu Lahoz has declined to be part of the VAR from next season

This will be the last season in the Spanish League of Antonio Mateu Lahoz. The Valencian referee, considered one of the best on a continental level, will not continue to be active in the 2023-2024 campaign. This is how the Technical Committee of Referees has made it known to the international braid, as reported by ‘COPE’. Medina Cantalejo, president of the CTA, also informed Del Cerro Grande from Madrid that he would not continue to be active.

Mateu Lahoz, always involved in controversy, would have declined to be part of the specific body of the VAR from the next campaign. A solution that the organization always offers to retiring referees, as they did last season with the Catalan Estrada Fernández. The future of the Valencian could be in Saudi Arabia, as has been rumored in recent days.

Mateu made his debut as a referee in the First Division in 2008, adding more than fifteen active seasons. in them, The referee has participated in the Rio Olympic Games, Euro 2020 and the World Cups in Russia and Qatar. Likewise, the Valencian also led the 2020-2021 Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City.

