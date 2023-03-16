Home Business Pierce the sky upwards!Huawei WATCH Ultimate Smart Watch Official Announces Yu Chengdong: Epoch-making Flagship – Fast Technology – Technology Changes the Future
Business

by admin
Pierce the sky upwards!Huawei WATCH Ultimate smart watch official announces Yu Chengdong: an epoch-making flagship

2023-03-14

Huawei’s spring flagship new product launch conference is scheduled for March 23 at 14:30, except for the P60 series mobile phones, Yu Chengdong revealed,This time, a new series of watches, Huawei WATCH Ultimate, will also be revealed.

Yu Chengdong said, “We have overcome technical difficulties,The breakthrough application of “piercing up to the sky” has been realized on the watch, allowing everyone to be connected to the world through the watch. He finally pointed out that “this will be an epoch-making flagship product of Huawei, please wait and see!” “

He Gang, Chief Operating Officer of Huawei Terminal BG, also aroused the curiosity of the outside world, “This watch will open a new chapter in the communication of smart wearable devices for the public, and at the same time, it has a major upgrade in various professional experiences! Accompany more users on expeditions to mountains and seas, Explore forward!”

Judging from the poster, Huawei WATCH Ultimate has a relatively tough shape design, and the scale on the bezel is complete for functions such as world time and seconds.

At the same time, the Slogan of “Start Up Now” and the appearance of satellites almost clearly indicate that this watch will most likely support satellite communication and have a longer battery life.

