Samsung Electronics Financial Report: In Q1 2023, Samsung Electronics’ operating profit plummeted by 95% year-on-year, hitting a 14-year low-Sina

  1. Samsung Electronics Financial Report: In Q1 2023, Samsung Electronics’ operating profit plummeted by 95% year-on-year, hitting a 14-year low Sina
  2. Samsung Electronics’ first-quarter net profit plummets 86% Wall Street Journal
  3. Samsung’s chip division lost 15.2 billion first quarter net profit fell 86% – Finance – Live Finance | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
  4. Worst in 14 years!Samsung Electronics’ operating profit plummeted 95% in the first quarter, chip loss was 4.58 trillion won Sina
  5. Samsung Electronics’ quarterly profit drops 95% year-on-year due to declining global semiconductor demand 8world News, Lifestyle and Entertainment
  6. View full coverage on Google News
