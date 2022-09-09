[Epoch Times, September 08, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Lai Yiqing reported) The European Union plans to propose emergency measures to combat soaring European energy prices, including caps on energy company profits and Russian gas prices, in an attempt to cut off Moscow’s funds source. In this regard, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if Europe really sets restrictions, it is tantamount to defaulting, and Russia will completely stop supplying fuel, allowing Europe to “freeze” in winter.

According to the British “Guardian” report, Putin pointed out on Wednesday (September 7) at the Eastern Economic Forum (Eastern Economic Forum) held in the Russian Far East city of Vladivostok (Vladivostok) that Western countries have imposed price restrictions on Russia’s oil and gas exports. This is quite stupid, and will further push up global energy prices and more economic problems in Europe. If the West does act, Russia will cut off energy supplies.

Putin said: “Will there be a political decision that contradicts the contract? If there is, we will not fulfill the contract. As long as it conflicts with Russia’s interests, we will not supply anything, gas, oil. , coal and fuel oil.” Putin emphasized, “Like a well-known fairy tale in our country, we will make the wolf’s tail freeze.” Putin added that the Nord Stream 1 pipeline is actually being shut down. The pipeline is Russia’s main route for sending natural gas to Germany.

Ukraine has retaken several settlements since the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war more than half a year ago. Ukraine has been carrying out counter-offensive operations in the southern region since last week. According to Agence France-Presse, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Volodymyr Zelenskyy) pointed out on Wednesday that the Ukrainian army has since The Russian army has recaptured several settlements in the northeastern state of Kharkiv, but now is not the right time to say which ones. Russian troops have occupied parts of Kharkiv Oblast since the beginning of the war. The capital of the same name, Kharkiv, is Ukraine’s second largest city and is often the target of deadly bombing, but the Russian army has been unable to capture it after several onslaughts.

Zelensky emphasized that every success of the Ukrainian army will change the overall situation on the front line. Mykolaiv), the more solid the defensive position, the faster the Ukrainian army can liberate the entire southern region. ◇

Responsible editor: Yuzhen