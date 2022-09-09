Home Entertainment Dolce & Gabbana High Jewelry – Easy Rainbow Collection
Entertainment

Dolce & Gabbana High Jewelry – Easy Rainbow Collection

by admin
Dolce & Gabbana High Jewelry – Easy Rainbow Collection

Italy’s top goldsmiths use traditional craftsmanship to inject brilliant iridescence into new high jewelry creations, presenting Dolce&Gabbana’s new Easy Rainbow iridescent high jewelry collection.

Dolce & Gabbana

A variety of natural gemstones such as topaz, rose garnet, amethyst, tourmaline, citrine, peridot, tanzanite, aquamarine, kudzu, etc. are splendid, and the cutting process is varied and reflects gorgeous charm. The Easy Rainbow Iridescent High Jewelry Collection adopts the classic twisted silk technique, telling the story of the inheritance of excellent craftsmanship and ingenuity, full of rich Italian style. The twisting technique was used by Arab and Spanish artisans as early as the Middle Ages, and later became popular in Italy during the Renaissance. Skilled craftsmen take one or two slender gold threads and twist and twist them by hand to create gorgeous gold jewelry. In this collection, the 18k gold thread is complemented by the delicate brand’s iconic logo, with natural gemstone inlays of various sizes and shapes, radiating a rainbow of blue, purple, teal, yellow, violet and more As a pendant, or embellished between bracelets and necklaces, they are all beautiful and dazzling.

Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana

Rings adorned with delicate pendants, earrings with classic or chic styles, and bracelets and necklaces with freshwater pearls add elegance to the collection’s jewelry looks. The Easy Rainbow High Jewelry Collection creates beautiful dreams, with colorful designs that express a playful attitude and bring dazzling brilliance to everyday life.

Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana’s Easy Rainbow high jewellery collection is now available at Dolce&Gabbana.com at Dolce & Gabbana.

See also  Man sued after divorce and returned to the court of bride price: no support

Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana

You may also like

The movie “The End of the Sea is...

ColorOS Global Maker Competition Wisdom Connecting Global Edge...

One fragrance, three interpretations to fully release the...

Hot Toys “Iron Man 2” Iron Man Mark...

Hind acquires Rilievi from Emilia and pushes on...

ANGUS CHIANG Releases New 2022 Autumn/Winter Collection Catalog

Farewell to Queen Elizabeth II: fashion pays homage...

Acne Studios opens new custom denim service

Dear Monza, best wishes to the Temple of...

The “Dream Flower” version of the poster of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy