Italy’s top goldsmiths use traditional craftsmanship to inject brilliant iridescence into new high jewelry creations, presenting Dolce&Gabbana’s new Easy Rainbow iridescent high jewelry collection.

A variety of natural gemstones such as topaz, rose garnet, amethyst, tourmaline, citrine, peridot, tanzanite, aquamarine, kudzu, etc. are splendid, and the cutting process is varied and reflects gorgeous charm. The Easy Rainbow Iridescent High Jewelry Collection adopts the classic twisted silk technique, telling the story of the inheritance of excellent craftsmanship and ingenuity, full of rich Italian style. The twisting technique was used by Arab and Spanish artisans as early as the Middle Ages, and later became popular in Italy during the Renaissance. Skilled craftsmen take one or two slender gold threads and twist and twist them by hand to create gorgeous gold jewelry. In this collection, the 18k gold thread is complemented by the delicate brand’s iconic logo, with natural gemstone inlays of various sizes and shapes, radiating a rainbow of blue, purple, teal, yellow, violet and more As a pendant, or embellished between bracelets and necklaces, they are all beautiful and dazzling.

Rings adorned with delicate pendants, earrings with classic or chic styles, and bracelets and necklaces with freshwater pearls add elegance to the collection’s jewelry looks. The Easy Rainbow High Jewelry Collection creates beautiful dreams, with colorful designs that express a playful attitude and bring dazzling brilliance to everyday life.

Dolce & Gabbana’s Easy Rainbow high jewellery collection is now available at Dolce&Gabbana.com at Dolce & Gabbana.