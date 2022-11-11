Europe consumes less and less Russian gas and proclaims that it wants to get rid of it as soon as possible. However, if it is in liquefied form, then it seems willing to turn a blind eye: only imports via pipeline collapse, while LNG purchases – despite the war in Ukraine and sanctions – have increased by as much as 46% in the first nine months of this year. year.

On board LNG carriers between January and September, the EU received the equivalent of 16.5 billion cubic meters of gas from Moscow, against 11.3 Bcm of …