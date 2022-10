Europe opens its doors to Bosnia Erzegovina just when the small Balkan country risks imploding due to the interference of Russia and the tensions in the Serbian community: the European Commission has recommended that the small Balkan country be granted the status of candidate country for entry into the EU.

“It is an offer to the country and the Bosnian people but I invite the political class to complete the constitutional reforms,” ​​said the Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhely.