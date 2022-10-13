Engaged in the same group as Napoli, the Liverpool managed to get the better of Rangers with a pyrotechnic score of 7-1. A goleada that allows the Reds to stay in the wake of the Neapolitan club in the grouping and that makes you find the triumph outside the domestic walls after months of fasting. This is exactly what the English coach spoke about Jurgen Klopp in the post match press conference, making a funny joke …

BEER – “This victory certainly changes the approach we will have with Manchester City over the weekend, but I know well that it will be a whole other game”, he began. Klopp. “Away victory found? Well, we usually have a beer after matches but this time I think I’ll be drunk after one”, he joked referring to the fact that Liverpool hadn’t won away from Anfield for a long time. Again on Manchester City, the next rival in the league: “The strongest team in the world will arrive at Anfield at the moment and we know that it will not be easy and that we will have to work but certainly better face it with the mood we have now.”