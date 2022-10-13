Home Sports Klopp and Liverpool’s away win: “I’ll be drunk after a beer”
Sports

Klopp and Liverpool’s away win: “I’ll be drunk after a beer”

by admin
Klopp and Liverpool’s away win: “I’ll be drunk after a beer”

The irony of the Reds coach after the away victory that hadn’t come for a long time and the lost habit of drinking beer due to the lack of external successes.

Engaged in the same group as Napoli, the Liverpool managed to get the better of Rangers with a pyrotechnic score of 7-1. A goleada that allows the Reds to stay in the wake of the Neapolitan club in the grouping and that makes you find the triumph outside the domestic walls after months of fasting. This is exactly what the English coach spoke about Jurgen Klopp in the post match press conference, making a funny joke …

BEER – “This victory certainly changes the approach we will have with Manchester City over the weekend, but I know well that it will be a whole other game”, he began. Klopp. “Away victory found? Well, we usually have a beer after matches but this time I think I’ll be drunk after one”, he joked referring to the fact that Liverpool hadn’t won away from Anfield for a long time. Again on Manchester City, the next rival in the league: “The strongest team in the world will arrive at Anfield at the moment and we know that it will not be easy and that we will have to work but certainly better face it with the mood we have now.”

October 13, 2022 (change October 13, 2022 | 08:25)

© breaking latest news

See also  China's Snow Night Su Yiming incarnates guitarist Gu Ailing to play "Memory of Love"_Winter Olympics_Breakthrough_Beijing

You may also like

Two consecutive six-player rotations have raised questions about...

Oboe loads Scotti “Let’s go to Casale with...

Champions League-Salah broke the record with a cap...

Ivrea at the start in Sardinia Five new...

Voghe-Oltrepo, the quarter-finals are up for grabs in...

Alto Canavese and Volpianese, now we need an...

A Dijiang: Obviously some players are not well...

Here is the new Meta viewer to change...

Inter, with 20 million in the Champions League...

Barcelona-Inter: Messi puts a like on Lautaro’s post

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy