Home » European Conservatives Call for Withdrawal of Maduro’s Invitation to EU-Celac Summit
World

European Conservatives Call for Withdrawal of Maduro’s Invitation to EU-Celac Summit

by admin
European Conservatives Call for Withdrawal of Maduro’s Invitation to EU-Celac Summit

Title: European Conservatives Demand Maduro’s EU-Celac Summit Invitation be Withdrawn

The European People’s Group (EPP), a conservative political party, has called for the withdrawal of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s invitation to the EU-Celac summit. The EPP, known for its strong stance on democracy and human rights, demands the rehabilitation of opposition member María Corina Machado before allowing Maduro to attend the summit.

The vice president of the EPP, Esteban González Pons from Spain, announced the party’s proposal, which is set to be presented in the upcoming plenary session of the European Parliament. Pons further stated that if Maduro were to appear in Brussels, he should be immediately arrested and handed over to the International Criminal Court.

Addressing a colloquium in Valencia, Spain, Pons highlighted the importance of supporting the Venezuelan democratic opposition. He urged the Spanish government to demonstrate the same support it has shown for Ukraine and take a stance against the Maduro government.

Leaders from the European Union and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) are scheduled to convene for the EU-Celac summit on July 17 and 18 in Brussels. This meeting holds significant importance as part of the Spanish biannual presidency of the European Council, which commenced recently.

González Pons expressed disappointment in Spain’s reluctance to denounce the disqualification of María Corina Machado from participating in the October primaries, seen as a move to prevent her from running in the 2024 presidential elections. The conservative politician emphasized that it is crucial to speak up against such violations of freedom and human rights, even if it risks souring the upcoming summit.

See also  Hao Ping: The third historical resolution reveals the ten major crises of the Chinese Communist Party | Xi's core | Mao Times | Deng Times

The international community, including the United States and Colombia, has already condemned the disqualification of Machado and expressed concern over the narrowing prospects of defeating Maduro. However, Pons criticized Spain for avoiding any potential disruption of the EU-Celac summit in Brussels.

It was confirmed by Venezuela’s Comptroller General that Machado is disqualified from running for any elected position for a period of 15 years. This revelation came after Deputy José Brito disclosed that Machado had undergone a financial investigation.

Independent journalism, such as the publication of this news article, relies on the support of readers to sustain itself and continue shedding light on important but uncomfortable news. By supporting independent journalism, readers can ensure that they have access to news they might not encounter elsewhere, free from censorship.

You may also like

How are Nissan cars doing? Reliability, quality and...

“At the moment, Palermo are the strongest in...

Mother Pleads for Justice: Son Allegedly Beaten to...

At Nahel’s funeral, the anger of the other...

Dušica Jakovljević tries silicones | Entertainment

Thomas Bryant left Denver for Miami | Sports

for France it is the fifth night of...

Palermo, Mancuso would exclude La Gumina: the situation

Farewell to Nahel: France burns, Macron cancels his...

A man shoots a Kalashnikov in Croatia |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy