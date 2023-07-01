European Conservatives Call for Withdrawal of Maduro’s Invitation to EU-Celac Summit

Title: European Conservatives Demand Maduro’s EU-Celac Summit Invitation be Withdrawn

The European People’s Group (EPP), a conservative political party, has called for the withdrawal of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s invitation to the EU-Celac summit. The EPP, known for its strong stance on democracy and human rights, demands the rehabilitation of opposition member María Corina Machado before allowing Maduro to attend the summit.

The vice president of the EPP, Esteban González Pons from Spain, announced the party’s proposal, which is set to be presented in the upcoming plenary session of the European Parliament. Pons further stated that if Maduro were to appear in Brussels, he should be immediately arrested and handed over to the International Criminal Court.

Addressing a colloquium in Valencia, Spain, Pons highlighted the importance of supporting the Venezuelan democratic opposition. He urged the Spanish government to demonstrate the same support it has shown for Ukraine and take a stance against the Maduro government.

Leaders from the European Union and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) are scheduled to convene for the EU-Celac summit on July 17 and 18 in Brussels. This meeting holds significant importance as part of the Spanish biannual presidency of the European Council, which commenced recently.

González Pons expressed disappointment in Spain’s reluctance to denounce the disqualification of María Corina Machado from participating in the October primaries, seen as a move to prevent her from running in the 2024 presidential elections. The conservative politician emphasized that it is crucial to speak up against such violations of freedom and human rights, even if it risks souring the upcoming summit.

The international community, including the United States and Colombia, has already condemned the disqualification of Machado and expressed concern over the narrowing prospects of defeating Maduro. However, Pons criticized Spain for avoiding any potential disruption of the EU-Celac summit in Brussels.

It was confirmed by Venezuela’s Comptroller General that Machado is disqualified from running for any elected position for a period of 15 years. This revelation came after Deputy José Brito disclosed that Machado had undergone a financial investigation.

