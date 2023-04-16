Home » Europe’s largest nuclear reactor has gone online in Finland
World

Europe’s largest nuclear reactor has gone online in Finland

by admin
Europe’s largest nuclear reactor has gone online in Finland

On Saturday in Finland, the third reactor of the Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant, which is called Olkiluoto 3, or OL3, went online. It is the largest reactor in Europe and has several other notable features: it is the first built in Europe in the last 15 years and it is the first European Pressurized Water Nuclear Reactor (EPR) to operate in Europe. Simplifying a lot, EPRs are a new generation of reactors developed in Europe, to guarantee high efficiency and high safety. The new reactor is expected to produce 14 percent of Finland’s electricity needs, and is expected to operate for 60 years.

The opening of the OL3 reactor came in conjunction with Germany’s final exit from nuclear power generation, with the country’s last three nuclear plants also shutting down on Saturday. The construction of OL3 has however suffered heavy delays: started in 2005, it should have been finished in 2009. Instead it took 18 years.

– Read also: The end of nuclear power in Germany

See also  U.S. media: The number of orphans in the U.S. has increased rapidly in recent years, and African Americans are the most affected - Teller Report

You may also like

The rent for an apartment in Zemun is...

Ecological bomb a stone’s throw from the river,...

Monika Kruz in Cannes | Magazine

France, Jean-Marie Le Pen is serious: the founder...

Russia, Putin in Moscow Cathedral for Orthodox Easter...

inconvenience with water and gas

Women in Ukraine’s military – Il Post

“Broken Diamond”, new preview of He Killed a...

Sudan in chaos: showdown between dictator’s former cronies...

G7 climate: even biofuels to decarbonise the car....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy