Evacuated premises of the Faculty of Electrical Engineering in Podgorica Info

The email address of the University of Montenegro received a threatening message today, after which the premises of the Faculty of Electrical Engineering were evacuated, Montenegrin media reports.

In the threatening email, which arrived around 3:30 p.m., it is written: “What happened in Serbia is nothing, what I prepared for the Faculty of Electrical Engineering. You will see today that you judged and mistreated me, especially the professors who thought that they someone and something. There is going to be an unprecedented carnage at the University, just wait if you can!!!”.

The Police Administration of Montenegro said that the case has been reported and that they are taking measures to establish all the circumstances.

