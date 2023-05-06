Trentalange, the honor returned by (and not only) sports justice – Football

The issue is complex. Because the protagonist around which revolves, Rosario D’Onofrioarrested in November for drug trafficking, had been the Arbitration Prosecutor of theAia, ie the man who should have investigated possible disciplinary violations among the members of the Italian association of referees. The problem is that he had been elected – and for many months he had exercised – despite him being under house arrest.

The investigation of Football Association on the surreal question D’Onofriohad ultimately led to the referral of the then President of The Hague, Alfredo Trentalange: a figure with mirrored morality, ended up in the meat grinder of an indirect involvement, but which still forced him to resign as president of the Italian arbitrators. The accusations of the federal prosecutor Chinè had been very harsh. They suggested that in some form Trentalange had “protected” D’Onofrio, and furthermore that he had taken “no initiative, not even the slightest” to preserve The Hague from his behaviour.

However, the Milan Court of Appeal told a different story: two court orders in fact authorized D’Onofrio in eight different circumstances to move to reach the meetings in The Hague. In short, he would have participated in the meetings, so it can be deduced that Trentalange did not have a reason to suspect that his arbitration attorney was under house arrest and embroiled in issues of this magnitude. In addition, at the end of April, the Federal Court of Appeal of the Football Associationpresided over by Judge Mario Luigi Torsello, accepted Trentalange’s appeal, thus canceling the three-month inhibition that the Federal court. A stain washed forever from Trentalange’s curriculum vitae and image. Which cannot give him back the chair of President Aia, but at least it restores to the man the honor that this affair had deeply wounded.