Home » Heidenheim | Altmühlfranken has a new beer queen
News

Heidenheim | Altmühlfranken has a new beer queen

by admin
Heidenheim | Altmühlfranken has a new beer queen

Altmühlfranken has a new beer queen. Luisa Dudel from Heidenheim will be crowned on June 3rd. In an interview with the jury, she was able to assert herself against two other applicants. In the past few weeks, the public has been able to vote for their favorite online. According to the Weißenburg-Gunzenhausen district office, 30 percent of the result went into the overall result. The jury’s decision accounted for 70 percent. At the Seenlandmarkt in Absberg, Luisa Dudel will then be presented with the Altmühl-Franconian beer crown by her predecessor.

© Weißenburg-Gunzenhausen District Office

Luisa Dudel (centre) will be the fourth Altmühl Franconian beer queen from June 2023. She was able to convince the jury members (left to right) Michelle Recker, Stephan Wittmann, Katalin Fürstin von Wrede, Thomas Wurm and Natalja Roth in an interview

See also  Candia: state road 26 alternating direction due to the landslide

You may also like

Stickers on Regenerate glitches prevent fatal crashes –...

They find a young university student buried near...

The 10 best books on slavery

REFEC present for the interests of the DRC

Congress had ‘white smoke’ in the conciliation of...

Tangshan Iron Mine Accident Investigation Results: Leaders of...

Cumbidanovu dam, four bids for the works contract....

“COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency”...

Free way to panela exports

Freedom of the press in the world

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy