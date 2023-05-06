Heidenheim | Altmühlfranken has a new beer queen

Altmühlfranken has a new beer queen. Luisa Dudel from Heidenheim will be crowned on June 3rd. In an interview with the jury, she was able to assert herself against two other applicants. In the past few weeks, the public has been able to vote for their favorite online. According to the Weißenburg-Gunzenhausen district office, 30 percent of the result went into the overall result. The jury’s decision accounted for 70 percent. At the Seenlandmarkt in Absberg, Luisa Dudel will then be presented with the Altmühl-Franconian beer crown by her predecessor.

© Weißenburg-Gunzenhausen District Office

Luisa Dudel (centre) will be the fourth Altmühl Franconian beer queen from June 2023. She was able to convince the jury members (left to right) Michelle Recker, Stephan Wittmann, Katalin Fürstin von Wrede, Thomas Wurm and Natalja Roth in an interview

