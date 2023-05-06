Who is Giulio Milani, the attacker of Giuseppe Conte

Born in 1971, small publisherMilani defines himself as a former militant cinquestelle even if the Movement denies it, it is candidate in the upcoming municipal elections for «Massa Insorge», a list opposed to that of the Five Stars.

In recent days, on social media he took it out on Draghi’s Green Pass and against Conte’s lockdown. And on this last front he called the parties into a “public confrontation”: “I am willing to talk about it with anyone who has the courage to put their face on it”, he wrote with a sentence that now takes on a very different meaning.

“This year don’t hold your nose, vote for Massa Insorge”, is the meme that Milani spreads, complete with an image of a surgical mask barred with a cross. The list, in his electoral program, he takes it out on «Giuseppe Conte’s white coup» and confesses: «As soon as I became aware of what it would mean for the democratic, social, psychological and economic life of the country to accept the total lockdown, I cried. I was attacked by tears.”

Milani tells of himself that he has written books, launched emerging pens, edited anthologies of dissident poets such as «We are the opposition that is not heard».

In recent days, the mayoral candidate of Massa Insorge, Marco Lenzoni, had written a letter to the Prefecture, which Milani had immediately made public. And which in the light of the attack on Giuseppe Conte now takes on a paradoxical meaning: “Every initiative that will disturb the conduct of the electoral campaign will be unequivocally perceived as an attempt to prevent the smooth running of the electoral campaign”.