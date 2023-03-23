Home World Evan Corcoran, Donald Trump’s lawyer, will have to testify again on the confidential documents found in the villa of the former American president
A federal appellate court in Washington DC ordered to Evan Corcoran, Donald Trump’s lawyer, to testify again regarding the investigation into confidential documents found in the former American president’s villa in Florida.

Corcoran had already testified in January but had refused to answer some questions invoking what is called in American law attorney-client privilege, that is, the possibility for a lawyer not to report personal communications between him and his client to the investigators.

However, the federal court ruled that this exception cannot be invoked, as the communications between Corcoran and Trump could constitute proof of a crime by the former president: that is, having brought hundreds of “classified” documents to his villa, i.e. confidential and covered by a confidentiality bond. For this reason the court also ordered Corcoran to turn over communications between him and Trump regarding the investigation, including notes, memos and voice recordings. Corcoran’s testimony is expected to take place on Friday, March 24

