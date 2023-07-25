Home » Even Punta Raisi in the grip of fire: the airport closes
by admin
by palermotoday.it – ​​19 minutes ago

Even Punta Raisi ends up in the grip of fire. The vast fire that developed above Cinisi due to the sirocco wind reached the perimeter of the Falcone Borsellino airport. Thus Gesap announced that the airport will remain closed until 8 am today, Tuesday 25 July.

