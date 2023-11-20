Home » everyone would like it but few know it %
everyone would like it but few know it %

Changing the color configuration of Windows 11 is very easy, more than in all other Windows operating systems. How to do it in a few steps

Windows 11, in its current version, presents a further improvement compared to previous iterations. All the millions of users of the famous operating system from the Redmond company have well imprinted in their minds the layouts that followed one another from the 1980s onwards. Some have become iconic and have remained in the collective imagination, suffice it to mention Windows XP (2001) which for many it still remains the best product of the lot today together with Windows 7 (2009).

Windows 11 is not monochrome (Computer-idea.it)

In terms of services, speed and effectiveness, Microsoft users still maintain a high regard for both operating systems today. But Windows 11 does not intend to be outdone, even in terms of the aesthetic factor and the possibilities of customization. In fact, there is the option of being able to color the Windows 11 taskbar as you like.

Windows 11, how to change the color of the taskbar: the simplified steps

It is very easy to implement this change which will be noticed immediately at first sight. To proceed we can speed up the path to take by using the shortcut represented by the command that asks for press the Windows key and i together. And will open the Home settings page complete with a menu on the left made up of various items. We are interested in the one indicated by wording Personalization. To reach this path we can also right-click on the taskbar and select Settings.

Windows 11 customization (Computer-idea.it)

Once we enter Personalization, all we have to do is go to Colors and then to Choose your mode, and from there to Custom. It will be important to select the Dark item in Choose the default Windows mode, which will serve to make the redesigned taskbar stand out more. In the end let’s go to “Accent Color” to make our choice regarding the color to be made definitive.

And choose “On” near where the wording is shown “Show main color on Start and taskbar”. To return to the default layout there is nothing easier: we just have to choose one of the basic themes already present by default in Windows or choose Off in Personalization, Colors and Show main color on Start and on the taskbar. Very simple, right?

