Everything ready for the 2nd edition of the Beach Riot Fest in Benidorm

Everything ready for the 2nd edition of the Beach Riot Fest in Benidorm

On May 5 and 6, the 2nd edition of the Beach Riot Fest will take place at the KU nightclub in Benidorm.

The Beach Riot Fest will bring together fans of punk, hardcore, psychobilly and derivatives in the city of Benidorm, with a very juicy lineup to pogo dance and enjoy.

On Friday, May 5, it will be possible to enjoy on the UFO stage, in the mythical KU nightclub in Benidorm, the last concert in Valencian lands by the Londoners belonging to the first wave of punk UK Subs in their farewell to tours; Eater with Andy Blade at the helm, together with young glam activists who have given a new air to the band formed in 1976 in Bristol; The Galician duo Bala will fill the Ku nightclub with grunge, stoner and a punk attitude.

La Elite with their eighties punk, new wave and electronic sounds; The Holocaust Altar and its instrumental punk rock; Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires and his southern punk gospel from Alabama and hardcore made in Benidorm from Invisible War.

On Saturday it will be the turn of the parents of the psychobilly The Meteors, of the punk and electronic hip-hop of Moscow Death Brigade, of the metalheads Crisix, of the alternative metal of Bones of Minervafrom the instrumental rock of Whale Nado, from the hardcore of milk housefrom the schizophrenic punk of Tension and the alternative rock of Grima.

All this together with the clothing market, records, accessories, tattoos, dj’s and the Galactic Demons Freakshow.

You can buy tickets for €65, Friday tickets for €40 and Saturday tickets for €45 by clicking here.

