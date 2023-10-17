Home » Eviatar Moshe Kipnis, one of the three missing Italian-Israelis, dies
World

Eviatar Moshe Kipnis, one of the three missing Italian-Israelis, dies

This afternoon the confirmation of the death of Eviatar Moshe Kipnis65 years old, one of the three Italian-Israelis missing and ended up in the hands of Hamas. Italy thus counts its first victim since the Palestinian group attacked Israel on Saturday 7 October. The Farnesina confirmed that the Palestinian authorities certified Kipnis’ death thanks to DNA testing.

See also  Shooting in Serbia one day after the school massacre: 8 dead, a 21-year-old arrested

