Eviatar Moshe Kipnis, one of the three missing Italian-Israelis, dies

This afternoon the confirmation of the death of Eviatar Moshe Kipnis65 years old, one of the three Italian-Israelis missing and ended up in the hands of Hamas. Italy thus counts its first victim since the Palestinian group attacked Israel on Saturday 7 October. The Farnesina confirmed that the Palestinian authorities certified Kipnis’ death thanks to DNA testing.

With great sadness I confirm the death of Eviatar Moshe Kipnis, an Italian-Israeli citizen missing after the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel.

