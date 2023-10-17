Meloni thinks back to his allies in the EU. Without Poland it is easier with the EPP

EU, Meloni and the possible rapprochement with the EPP. What changes after the defeat of the sovereignists in Poland

The European elections they are getting closer and for the prime minister Melons and his party a Bruxelles, the ECR conservative group, bad news has arrived from the polls in Poland. The triumph of the convinced Europeanist Tuskthanks to alliances with other opposition parties, marks the end of the sovereignist government, Morawiecki he was defeated and for Meloni there is now an additional problem: isolation in the EU Council. Without the Polish ally in power – we read in La Stampa – Meloni is certainly more alonebut perhaps more free. The counting of the ballots was experienced with a certain apprehension even in Rome. The elections in Poland, in fact, represented one of the key passages for the Meloni’s European projects. So, now we must go to Palazzo Chigi correct the strategy. If Meloni’s political isolation is undeniable, there are those among the prime minister’s loyalists who see the positive side.

Without the cumbersome presence of the Poles anymore, Meloni in fact – continues La Stampa – is freer to do so make that approach to the European popular ones in view of the choice of the president of the EU Commission. There Ursula majority, extended to Meloni, is one of the declared objectives of Manfred Weber, group leader of the EPP, who yesterday, in fact, celebrated Donald Tusk’s victory. The presence of the PiS, in fact, represented an obstacle for the prime minister’s every movement. For the moment FdI, obviously, makes it clear not wanting to dump the Polish alliesIndeed, the president of the ECR group in the European Parliament, Nicola Procaccini, sends a message to Tusk: “I hope that in the negotiations to form the next executive, no centre-right party will think of bringing the left into the government of Poland” But also the balance within the Commission will be affected by a change of government in Warsaw.

