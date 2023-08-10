Ex Udinese – French defender Brandon Soppy is very close to Turin

French defender Brandon Soppy is very close to signing a contract with his new club. Turin prepares the exchange

Brandon Soppy is ready for the third transfer in the last three years. After a season in black and white in which he settled in our championship, his farewell has arrived and consequently his arrival in Bergamo. With Gasperini, however, the spark never struck and for this reason another operation could arrive in the next few weeks. At the door there is a team of great caliber like the Turin of Ivan Juric. The Piedmontese and Bergamo teams are preparing an exchange between two full-fledged full-backs. singo seems to be ready, in fact, for complete the reverse path. We will see if this negotiation will actually take off in the next few hours. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship match. Paul Pogba returns to training with the bianconeri <<

