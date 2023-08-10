Real Madrid presents its third kit

10/08/2023 and las 11:28 CEST

The color black, the protagonist of the shirt, is “a nod to the nights of great Madrid victories”, according to Adidas

The third kit combines streetwear aesthetics with the best technologies on the market, in order to ensure maximum performance.

Adidas today unveiled the Real Madrid third kit for the 2023/24 season, with a shirt that extols the history of the shield in a totally new way, and that “celebrates the prestige of the Madrid team as a European legend”, according to the company.

The new kit is a tribute to previous editions of the third shirt. The new collection recodes the iconic black, updated with flashes of yellow. The objective of the firm is to “remember the glorious European nights, counting among them the 14 times that the white club has won the UEFA Champions League”.

In particular, Adidas highlights “what was born when Real Madrid won the UEFA Champions League in the 2000 final, imbuing a feeling of nostalgia and confidence.”

The designers of the German company colored the shirt with yellow flashes, emulating the crown of the shieldand including the initials of the club on the left side of the neck.

Created to enhance the performance of players on the pitch, the garment incorporates the best technologies on the market, such as HEAT.RDY, which optimizes temperature and helps footballers feel comfortable while competing at the highest level. The replica version incorporates AEROREADY technology, which uses absorbent materials to keep players dry.

The two versions of the shirt have been created with 100% recyclable materials. Earlier this year, Adidas announced that its goal to replace virgin polyester with recycled polyester in all of its products could be realized, all going well, by the end of 2024.