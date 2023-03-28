by palermolive.it – ​​18 minutes ago

Since Tuesday morning the area of ​​the small port of Sant’Erasmo has been clogged with traffic. The reason is due to the start of excavations by Amap in via Messina Marine to install new pipes. Traffic disruption…

