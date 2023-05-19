Expert Dragiša revealed why crows attack | Info

Dragiša Petrović reveals why crows attack in May and whether there is a real reason to be afraid.

After two cases of crow attacks on people were recorded, every croaking from the tree is listened to by a large number of citizens with trepidation. Grandmas often no longer go for a walk without an umbrella and a stick, in order to defend themselves from these birds in the event of an attack. However, bird connoisseur and lover, Dragiša Petrović, reveals why do crows attack in May and is there a real reason to be afraid.

“In this period, their the young are slowly growing up to leave the nest, some who are more capable stay on the higher branches, but some also fall. Crows have a natural instinct to protect their young, like any parent, so if they see someone approaching, whether a human or an animal they are moving towards it. However, they first announce themselves by croaking and in the vast majority of cases they just fly over their potential danger. Very, very rarely do they actually attack people. If they do cause some injuries, they are minor scratches“, says for RINA Petrović.

He adds yes people definitely have to take careif they hear increased croaking or see the young of these birds nearby, to go around them in a wider arc so that a crow wouldn’t fly over them.

“They are very intelligent birds. It is believed that they also remember faces because they perceive them as a threat, so it can happen if they flew over you once in defense of their young, but they can do it again. In any case, these are all cases that do not happen often and it is unnecessary to “incite” citizens against these birds, for they seldom attack, and never do so first, but only to defend their offspring. No need to spread panic, just appeal to people to be a little more cautious“, points out Petrović.

The natural habitat of crows is forests and river valleys, but in search of food, they increasingly inhabit urban areas because food is easily available there. They eat discarded food scraps, and they can easily open trash cans and help themselves. They don’t have big claws and a beak, and despite the fear that spreads and popular beliefs, crows are not that dangerous birds.

