FC Schalke 04 was happy about his departure. After all, there was a decent transfer fee. Weston McKennie moved to Juventus Turin in 2021 for a whopping 20.5 million euros.

Last winter, the midfielder was looking for a new challenge and was loaned out to Leeds United. The English first division team is currently fighting to stay up in the league and also has a purchase option for McKennie. Should the American be sold, FC Schalke 04 can expect a warm shower of money. Even if Leeds are relegated, there is still someone interested in signing the former S04 professional.

FC Schalke 04 takes a very close look

But FC Schalke 04 is currently deep in the relegation battle and would like to stay in the Bundesliga. There are still two game days in which the Royal Blues have to play against Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig. Be it in league one or two – S04 would certainly be happy about a rain of money.

Weston McKennie could take care of that. The 24-year-old has a contract with Juventus Turin until 2025 and is currently on loan to Leeds United until the end of the season. The Premier League club has an option to buy. For 33 million euros, he can then switch to the traditional English club from the summer – if they manage to stay up. Leeds are also deep in the relegation battle.

Should Leeds go into the second English division, the purchase option will probably not be exercised. But there is another interested party from the Premier League who would like to sign the US international in the summer. Here, too, S04 beckons a rain of money.

McKennie to Brighton?

The Italian portal “Calciomercato” reports that Brighton & Hove Albion is about to transfer the former FC Schalke 04 professional. While the report mentions other Premier League clubs interested in McKennie, Brighton are seen as favourites.

Accordingly, a transfer fee of 22.5 million pounds is due for the midfielder. That’s the equivalent of 25 million euros, from which Schalke also gets something. Because the Royal Blues secured a resale stake on his departure to Juventus. It is currently unclear how much this is. What is certain is that S04 will take a very close look at McKennie’s transfer activities and can look forward to a rain of money in the summer.