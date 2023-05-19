Home » China-Central Asia Summit held in Xi’an
China-Central Asia Summit held in Xi’an

China-Central Asia Summit held in Xi'an

BEIJING, 19. May 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The China-Central Asia Summit will be held on May 18-19 in Xi’an held in Shaanxi Province.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and heads of state from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are participating in the summit.

Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan welcomed guests with a ceremony on Thursday evening. They took a group photo and watched a welcome cultural performance together.

The ceremony took place at Tang Paradise, a complex built on the site of an ancient Tang Dynasty imperial garden.

Laut You Junedeputy director of the Eurasia Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, relations between China and the Central Asian countries has developed continuously and by leaps and bounds since the establishment of diplomatic relations 31 years ago. Both sides have jointly implemented a series of major strategic projects and thus given strong impetus to the social and economic development of all countries. The volume of mutual trade exceeded 70 billion US dollars, and the volume of investments of various kinds exceeded 30 billion US dollars.

Yu Jun said further, the cooperation between China and Central Asia is not anti-third party nor does it intend to compete with other mechanisms. China is ready to support them as long as the measures are genuinely conducive to regional stability and development and the common prosperity of the region. China is also willing to work with Central Asian countries in the next phase to continuously enlarge and strengthen the China-Central Asia Mechanism.

