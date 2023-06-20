Explosion at electric bike store in New York | Info

Four people died in a fire that engulfed an electric bicycle store in New York.

In New York in the United States of America, a fire broke out in an electric bicycle store in which four people were killed, the “New York Times” writes. The fire spread to the apartments on the upper floors of that building.

The fire was allegedly caused by an explosion on the lithium battery of one of the bicycles, in a store that in the summer of 2022 violated safety rules regarding the storage and charging of batteries. The owner of that store stated that before closing the store on Monday, he performed standard checks and denied that he had left the batteries charging overnight.

“The shop has been in existence for six years. I check every night before I leave. I checked last night, I turned off the power to everything except the surveillance monitor and the automatic door“, he said.

Then she announced herself New York City Fire Chief Laura Kavanagh at the press conference.

”There was a very large number of both batteries and e-bikes in the shop. So far this year, the city has seen more than 100 fires and 13 deaths linked to battery explosions”, said New York Fire Brigade Chief Laura Kavanagh at a press conference.

