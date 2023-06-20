Pierrel: ok to trade Orabloc in Saudi Arabia

Pierrel, a global provider of the pharmaceutical industry, has obtained authorization to market in Saudi Arabia for Pierrel’s flagship dental anesthetic based on Articaine, Orabloc, which will thus complement the Xylocaine and Citanest brands already marketed by Pierrel in the Saudi Kingdom.

The Group, which exports its products to major international markets from Canada to Taiwan, has 44 trade authorizations in its portfolio and markets its dental anesthetics in 37 countries, has about 30 new registrations in progress for its Orabloc dental anesthetic, and has initiated numerous registration processes of other molecules.

Pierrel also recently announced that it has signed agreements aimed at expanding its product portfolio through the acquisition, subject to the occurrence of certain conditions precedent, of the line of dental anesthetics by the American company 3M with the brands Ubistesin, Xylestesin and Mepivastesin.

The CDO Fabio Velotti declares: “The Saudi Arabian market is a vast and rapidly expanding market. The entrance of Orabloc will allow us to affirm our presence in the reference dental market for the whole Middle East”.

