Explosion during a political rally in Pakistan: 75 dead and more than 150 injured. The leader of the Islamic party Jui-F was also killed

A device has exploded during the conference of Islamic party Jamait Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) causing the death of leader politico e you about 75 people. The injured I am over 150many of them in critical condition, the authorities report. The Jui-F party is the main political-religious party of the country whose convention was taking place in the district of Bajarbordering on Afghanistan and precisely in the city of Khar, ex roccaforte dei talibani pakistani.

The Inspector General of Khyber Police stated that “it is a suspected suicide bomber but we are in the confirmation phase”. However, the person responsible has not yet been identified, just as the exact dynamics remain to be clarified.

