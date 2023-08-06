Explosions in 3 Ukrainian regions, flames in Donetsk university. Russian raid on blood transfusion center in Karkhiv, victims

During the night explosions in 3 Ukrainian regions and air raid alarms in three others. Casualties in a Russian raid on a blood transfusion center in Kharkiv, Zelensky said. Donetsk University on fire after Ukrainian raids, according to Moscow. The summit on peace negotiations in Ukraine continues today in Jeddah. The territorial integrity and sovereignty of Kiev are essential to any “agreement”, EU sources assure

8:38

Explosions in 3 regions, alarm in 5 others

Explosions were reported overnight in the Ukrainian regions of Kiev, Khmelnytskyi and Cherkasy. The local media reported it, adding that anti-aircraft alarms were triggered in the early hours of today also in the oblasts of Odessa, Vinnytsia and Kharkiv.

8:38

Moscow, fire in university after bombs on Donetsk

Pro-Russian authorities say a fire broke out in the building of the Donetsk University of Economics and Business after a shelling raid by Ukrainian forces on the city. “Emergencies Ministry units have located a serious fire in the Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk,” reads a Telegram statement quoted by the Russian news agency Tass. According to preliminary information, the roof and ceiling of the building would have caught fire for a total of approximately 3,000 square meters affected by the flames. 19 vehicles and 91 firefighters intervened to put out the fire.

08:36

Zelensky, Russian attack on blood transfusion center, there are casualties

Casualties have been reported at a blood transfusion center in eastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region following fresh Russian airstrikes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. “This war crime alone says it all about Russian aggression. Defeating terrorists – he added on his Telegram channel – is a matter of honor for all those who appreciate life. Some of the rockets were shot down. Thanks to our air defense fighters,” concluded Zelensky.