Explosions in three Ukrainian regions, alarm in 7 others. Nine dead in Lviv

During the operations to remove the rubble of the house destroyed by a Russian missile attack in Lviv, the body of a woman was found: the death toll rises to 7.

8:18

Fukushima: China will ban some food imports from Japan





China‘s customs authority said it would ban food imports from 10 Japanese prefectures over Tokyo’s plan to release water treated at the Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean. The plan has been approved by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as meeting global standards. The release is expected to begin this summer. China‘s foreign ministry said the IAEA report cannot be used as a “green light” for the water release plan and warned of unknown risks to human health.

8:15

Germany: industrial production -0.2% in May

According to provisional data provided by the Federal Statistical Office Destatis, real industrial production in Germany (adjusted for prices) decreased by 0.2% in May 2023, after seasonal and calendar correction. However, production recorded an increase of 0.3% in April 2023 compared to March 2023 after the revision of the provisional data (the provisional figure was also +0.3%). The less volatile three-month comparison shows that production increased by 0.2% in the period from March to May compared to the previous three months.

8:10

Samsung Electronics expects a slump in operating profit in the second quarter

Samsung Electronics said it expects operating profit to fall more than 95% year over year in the second quarter, weighed down by the global glut of semiconductors, its main area of ​​expertise to date. The South Korean tech giant expects a 95.7% decline in operating profit to about 600 billion won (421 million euros) between April and June. It would be the company’s lowest profit since the first quarter of 2009, when it fell to 590 billion won. Sales are expected to shrink by 22.3% to 60 trillion won (42.1 billion euros).