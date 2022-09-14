Mathias Pogbabrother of the Juventus player Paul Pogba, was arrested along with three other people as part of the extortion investigation. In a complaint filed on July 16 at the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office by the French world champion himself, Paul Pogba denounced extortion attempts between March and July 2022 for several million euros.

According to judicial sources, Mathias Pogba showed up “in the early afternoon and was arrested”. As reported The Parisianof the four arrested, a first police arrest took place on Tuesday evening while the other three, as reported The worldended up in handcuffs Wednesday.

Paul Pogba claimed he was the victim of multimillion-dollar blackmail by criminals linked to his brother. His complaint led to the opening of a preliminary investigation by the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office on 3 August, then a judicial investigation on 2 September for, in particular, extortion with weapons, kidnapping or kidnapping in gang. organized and participation in a criminal association. Pogba’s allegations came after his brother Mathias posted a video online promising “big revelations” about the Juventus star.

Through the voice of his lawyer, Mathias Pogba said he was “totally unrelated” to the extortion reported by his brother. During another hearing, Paul Pogba told investigators that his brother Mathias was “under pressure” from people who wanted to extort money from him.