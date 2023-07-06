Extreme Heatwave Hits Mexico, Taking a Toll on People and Animals

Title: Mexico’s “City of the Sun” Records Record-High Temperatures Amid Heatwave

Subtitle: Extreme Heatwave Sweeps Across Mexico Causing Disruption and Fatalities

Date: [Current Date]

Hermosillo, Mexico – The scorching temperatures in Hermosillo, a city in northwestern Mexico renowned for its hot climate, reached an all-time high on a recent Sunday in June, registering a record-breaking 49.5 degrees Celsius (121 Fahrenheit). This extreme heat, which residents described as akin to fireballs being thrown at them, has taken a toll on the region, leading to numerous health concerns, disruptions, and even fatalities.

As a result of El Niño, a global weather pattern characterized by intense heat, June has been largely dry instead of the typically rainy month in Mexico. This has caused temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius in 23 Mexican states, resulting in a heat alert. Tragically, more than 110 people have already lost their lives due to heat-related causes this season across the country.

In the northeast of Mexico, many schools have resorted to ending classes early or implementing online classes to protect children from the extreme heat. Ranchers have reported significant losses, with hundreds of animal deaths and significant financial setbacks due to a lack of hydration and heat stress.

Scientists have attributed the intense heatwave to an anticyclone, a weather phenomenon characterized by anti-clockwise air circulation that prevents cloud formation and allows direct radiation from the sun to increase surface temperatures. The Madden-Julian Oscillation, a system of electrical storms that typically crosses the equator, has also contributed to inhibiting cloud formation.

Furthermore, human factors have exacerbated the heatwave’s effects. Urbanization, deforestation, and increased asphalt coverage have intensified the feeling of discomfort and elevated temperatures even further, according to Christian Domínguez Sarmiento, a researcher at the Institute of Atmosphere Sciences and Climate Change at the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

Despite these extreme conditions, residents of Hermosillo have continued with their daily routines. Schools have remained open, with women walking their children to class and noon soccer games still taking place. However, locals have attested to the discomfort and physical effects of the heat, such as burning eyes, throbbing headaches, and constant sweating.

The heatwave has not only impacted human life but also disrupted the country’s infrastructure and economy. Power outages have been reported throughout Mexico, leading to affected grocery stores losing around 15 percent of their refrigerated merchandise. Mexico City even experienced ice shortages, while convenience stores rationed sales.

Officials in Hermosillo have distributed water to the homeless and advised the population to wear loose clothing, avoid sun exposure, and reduce cooking activities. Some families have sought respite from the relentless heat by visiting the nearby rivers.

Forest fires have further fueled the heatwave’s impact, with billowing smoke adding to the already unbearable conditions. Sonora, the Mexican state where Hermosillo is located, has witnessed an alarming 89 forest fires thus far this year, the highest number in over two decades according to the National Forestry Commission.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador criticized media coverage of the heatwave, labeling it as exaggerated and sensationalist. He encouraged people to drink plenty of water and limit sun exposure, suggesting they follow the example of rural Sonora residents who start their workday at 4:00 am to avoid the sweltering heat.

As the heatwave persists, the people of Hermosillo remain resilient, anticipating the challenges and hoping for relief in the coming months.

