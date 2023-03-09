Home World Eyes Set To Kill and Psycho Village will perform this month in Barcelona
American modern metal and alternative rock band Eyes Set To Kill and the austrians Psycho Village share billboard on tour The Manifest Tour of the firsts. And this time They will pass through Barcelona this month.

Eyes Set To Kill They are now twenty years into their career since they were born in Arizona in 2003 and have toured the world, both solo and sharing the bill with artists such as Papa Roach o Rob Zombie. They will come to present their new repertoire with songs like “Fake” –which they have even recorded in Spanish– or “Face The Rain” –in which they collaborate Howard Jones of Killswitch Engage– and also the songs of albums of the international repercussion of “Broken Frames” (10), “Masks” (13), “Eyes Set To Kill” (18) or his most recent EP “Damna”. Now we can see them on stage, specifically the March 21 in the La Tèxtil room in Barcelona.

The performance is part of a tour of almost thirty dates throughout Europe and the United Kingdom. In any case, tickets are already on sale through doctormusic.com y entradas.com. The price is 15 Euros (VAT included, distribution costs not included).

For their part, the Austrians Psycho Village They are one of the most popular bands in their country in their genre, having toured with groups such as Puddle Of Mudd, Skinred, The Calling and many others, as well as visiting various countries in Europe, the United Kingdom and the United States on their own tours.

