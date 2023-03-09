Home Sports A 17-year-old girl dies allergic to milk after having a coffee in Ciudad Real
A 17-year-old girl dies allergic to milk after having a coffee in Ciudad Real

A 17-year-old girl dies allergic to milk after having a coffee in Ciudad Real

The teenager, from Manzanares, ingested a drink with lactose, a substance to which the teenager was allergic

A 17-year-old man from Manzanareswhat was it allergic to lactosedied this Wednesday in the ICU after ingesting a drink that apparently contained this substance, as confirmed by the Asunción de Nuestra Señora de Campo de Criptana Parish and the Manzanares City Council.

The parish, in its social networks, has explained that in the ‘Creo’ Meeting, held last Sunday, one of the volunteers from Manzanares “suffered an unexpected setback, for reasons beyond the organization’s control.”

“She was allergic to lactose and in her spare time drinking coffee with some friends the fatality of being contaminated with lactose occurred,” point.

After intervening on 112, she was transferred to the ICU of the Mancha Centro hospital in Alcázar de San Juan.

Condolences from the City Council

For its part, the Manzanares City Council has expressed its condolences “for the death of young Irene”, and the mayor, Julián Nieva, has conveyed his condolences to the family on behalf of the citizens of Manzanares.

“On a sad day in Manzanares, the City Council of this city has expressed its condolences for the death of the young Irene Jiménez, who died at the age of 17,” he said in a statement.

“The consternation is very great in Manzanares”, says the Town Hall. The ‘Azuer’ institute, where he studied, and different associations of which he was a part or had participated, such as the ‘Mansil-Nahar’ white voice choir and the ‘Manuel de Falla’ music and dance group, among others They have expressed their sadness on social networks “for such an unexpected and premature goodbye”.

See also  Molina disconsolate, Gotti's caress comes to cheer him up

The funeral will be held this Thursday at 4:00 p.m. in the Asunción de Manzanares church.

