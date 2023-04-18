Home » Facebook must pay users 660 million euros Info
World

by admin
The lawsuit, in which Meta pleaded not guilty, alleges that Facebook released user data and information about users’ friends to third parties without permission.

Izvor: Smart Life/ Shutterstock/ PK STudio

You may be entitled to a portion of the $725 million settlement, ie 660 million euroswhich Meta agreed to pay in a collective lawsuit, writes the Daily Mail. Eligible users are those who had a Facebook profile from May 24, 2007 to December 22, 2022, and those individuals must apply by August 25, 2023. The lawsuit, in which Meta pleaded not guilty, states that she is Facebook gave user data and information about the user’s friends to third parties without permission.

Collected data from 87 million Facebook users

All of this stems from the Cambridge Analytica scandal of 2018, in which it was alleged that the company misused data from tens of millions of Facebook accounts by allowing access to third parties.

Cambridge Analytica previously claimed that collected data from only about 30 million Facebook profiles, but according to new information it looks like it is collected personal data from as many as 87 million Facebook users! “Facebook allegedly knew about Cambridge Analytica’s inappropriate data collection since 2015. and took no action to stop the activity or notify users until March 2018,” the law firm said.

The judge approved the settlement

The lawsuit alleges that Facebook did not properly protect user content and information from misuse or unauthorized access. This allowed third-party apps to “aggregate and sell access to the private information of Facebook users, including to the political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, without the users’ knowledge or consent,” the lawsuit alleges.

A federal judge in California last month approved a $725 million settlement with Met.

