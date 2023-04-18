3rd league: bankruptcy against Verl – next setback for Erzgebirge Aue

As of: 04/15/2023 4:19 p.m

It should be the return to the road to success, but it was another sobering performance: Erzgebirge Aue lost again after the Halle debacle. In the home game, they suffered a well-deserved defeat. With 39 points, the Saxons still have an eight-point lead over the relegation zone.



Verl shocks harmless violets

The hosts had after the 2: 5 bankruptcy against Hallesche FC made a lot, but the purple and white got anything but a good start. After just under two minutes, FCE goalkeeper Martin Männel had to save against Jesse Edem Tugbenyo, who only finished free-standing in the penalty area and shortly afterwards (5th) shot the ball free-standing over the Auer box from eight meters. While Verl clearly dictated the game, Aue could only follow. In the 18th minute, Männel was the center of attention again when the keeper mastered a shot by ex-Auer Nicolas Sessa with flying colors. Two minutes later, however, Männel had to admit defeat: After a cross from Michel Louis Stöcker, Sessa deliberately flicked in from 14 meters to take the lead.

The 0:1 by the ex-Auer Sessa

After half an hour, Aue got a little stronger and made the first dangerous approach when Omar Sarif Sijaric forced a cross on the near post for Verl keeper Tim Wiesner to make the first save (30′). However, Anthony Barylla scored the best chance for the violets with a 16-metre shot, which Wiesner was able to defuse (33′).

Männel slips up – Aue comes back again

After the break, the hosts had the next cold shower: Männel put the ball outside the goal line directly for Sessa, who scored an impressive goal from 18 meters into the empty goal (46th). Out of nowhere, Aue came back in the 50th minute when Barylla made it 1-2 with a powerful shot from 17 meters out. The Saxons were now back in the game.

The guests again had the next chances, as the FCE remained vulnerable on the defensive. Grodowski failed from five meters to Männel (55th), before the loser hit the right post from 15 meters in the 57th minute. Aue kept trying, but – like a shot by Dimitrij Nazarov (69th) – the last precision was missing. The guests did better, increasing to 3:1 in the 71st minute thanks to Eduard Probst, who had just been substituted on. But Aue came back again. After a handball from Probst, the referee pointed to the point. Borys Tashchy safely turned the due penalty into the bottom right corner. Despite all the efforts of the violets, it ended up being a well-deserved home bankruptcy.

votes on the game

