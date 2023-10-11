FAI-CONFTRASPORTO Brennero, Uggé replies to the Green leader in Bolzano – Current affairs

“Claiming that Minister Salvini wants to liberalize traffic on the Brenner axis is a pure and simple falsehood or the result of ignorance of the rules”.

The reply from the president of Fai-Conftrasporto Paolo Uggè to the leader of the Greens of the Province of Bolzano Brigitte Foppa, who defines the action announced by Minister Salvini as ‘an attack on health‘ was not long in coming.

“Yet – Uggè stings – we should know that among the fundamental principles on which the European Union was established is the free movement of goods and people. So Minister Salvini is doing nothing but protecting a European principle and national interests.”

“As regards pollution – urges Uggè – Brigitte Foppa compare the data between last Wednesday with a 120 kilometer queue and those of a normal day, like yesterday, and you will discover the environmentalist who uses new generation Euro 6 vehicles, if in columns, they generate more polluting emissions than a 50-year-old vehicle.”

“By continuing to spread misinformation, or by ‘making smoke’, we pollute ourselves more than by allowing the so-called trucks to circulate freely. Anyone who blocks the freedom of movement calls into question a fundamental principle that Minister Salvini wants to defend”, concludes the president of the Federation of Italian Road Transporters.

