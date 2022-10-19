STRASBOURG – “As long as there are countries in the European Union in which the authorities cannot be held accountable for their actions and corruption, we will not be able to stop the violence against journalists.” Words that do not leave indifferent those uttered by Matthew Caruana Galiziason of the Maltese reporter Daphne Caruana Galizia killed
See also Miriam Yeung's "Sunshine Sisters Amoy" is a good thing, Cleer ARC sound arc understands your needs better! - Qianlong.com China Capital Network