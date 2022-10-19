Home World Fake news and propaganda, the seminar on information in wartime in Strasbourg
World

Fake news and propaganda, the seminar on information in wartime in Strasbourg

by admin
Fake news and propaganda, the seminar on information in wartime in Strasbourg

STRASBOURG – “As long as there are countries in the European Union in which the authorities cannot be held accountable for their actions and corruption, we will not be able to stop the violence against journalists.” Words that do not leave indifferent those uttered by Matthew Caruana Galiziason of the Maltese reporter Daphne Caruana Galizia killed

See also  Miriam Yeung's "Sunshine Sisters Amoy" is a good thing, Cleer ARC sound arc understands your needs better! - Qianlong.com China Capital Network

You may also like

U.S. midterm elections approach voters deeply pessimistic about...

Truss government folds another general, home secretary forced...

“Berlusconi’s words are horrible”. But the US is...

It is rumored that the CCP prohibits the...

Russian civilians leave Kherson. A caravan of boats...

Russia: news on the war today 20 October

Putin’s latest squeeze: martial law is triggered in...

Caruana Galizia Prize for the investigation into the...

Kanye West: “George Floyd died of a fentanyl...

Gas, in Europe now it is too much:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy