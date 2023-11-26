Family Secrets – Mondo Japan

Family secrets

by Serena Lavezzi

Fiction – Long story

Necklace curated by Caterina Franciosi

An unexpected letter, capable of upsetting the balance of a family.

Takeo works at a publishing house. His job is truly unusual: he responds to correspondence intended for famous writers. The letters are his world, at least until one comes to destroy him.

He finds it one morning in the letterbox, signed by a person he knows very well and has always been fond of: his cousin Reiko. A pleasant missive, then, if it weren’t for one detail: Reiko is dead.

To shed light on the mystery, Takeo will have to dig into his family’s murky and unexpected past, bringing ancient secrets to the surface and struggling to accept uncomfortable truths. He will return to the place where it all began: his grandparents’ house on Lake Nojiri, where his youth was spent and where his memories still survive.

THE AUTHOR

Serena Lavezzi, born in 1986, lives in the province of Novara. You have two degrees in Ancient History. She dedicates herself to writing and is a great enthusiast and scholar of Japanese literature. She deals with literary dissemination on the Instagram profile @lavezziserena. You have managed the literary blog for years Penne d’Oriente and collaborated with the Chiossone Oriental Art Museum in Genoa.

He has published novels and short stories set in Japan. His fiction publications: Snow on a blackberry field (Arpeggio Libero Editore), In Jizo’s Shadow (EKT Editit) Living nature around Fukushima, The Company e Shi (Delos Digital), The spa (Milena Editions), Residenza Kazoku (Pluriversum Editions).

His literary essays: From Hokkaid to Kysh Modern and contemporary Japanese writers e Mito, history, society in Japanese literature (Edizioni Stilnovo).

BOOK INDEX

The letter Reiko Takeo The promise The house on the lake Nojiri Family secrets White heart Yama no momoko The secret of Asa Fine

EBOOK EDITION

Exit date: January 31, 2023

Publisher: Delos Digital srl

Necklace: The Silk Road no. 1

Pages (estimated): 46

Formats: epub, kindle

Prezzo: Euro 1,99

All information:

Su Amazon:

ISBN: 9788825423099

