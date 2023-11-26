Home » The center full of carts, noise and insecurity
The center full of carts, noise and insecurity

The imposing Junín passage became the preferred parking lot for forklifts. At the beginning or end of this passage it is normal to come across an accumulation of forklifts selling fruits, thermoses and cell phone accessories, which occupy the sidewalks and generate excessive noise with baffles and horns that announce the products sold there, almost instantly causing headache from the amount of noise. Furthermore, this situation becomes the perfect accomplice so that thieves can do their thing and escape easily.

