Famous faces at the Wimbledon final | Sports

World

by admin
Novak Djokovic is playing in the Wimbledon final, and famous actors are following this very important match.

Source: Profimedia

The Wimbledon finals are played by Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alkaraz, and the stands of the Central Court in London are filled to capacity. Many tennis fanatics wanted to watch the match where the best of all time can write new pages in the history of the sport, and among them there are many famous faces. The team is led by world-famous faces Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt and his colleague, longtime James Bond, Daniel Craig!

Two extremely famous actors are among the most famous guests of this year’s finale, and as tradition dictates, there are also members of the royal family. However, it seems that everyone is somehow overshadowed by Brad Pitt, who he looks very youthful. The American actor appeared with sunglasses, characteristically “messy” hair and a wide smile. See photos from the scene:


WORLD FACES CAME TO ĐOKOVIĆ’S FINAL! Brad Pitt is “younger” than ever, and James Bond is also in the stands (PHOTO)

By the way, it’s no surprise that world-famous faces watch Novak Djokovic’s matches. His final against Kasper Rud in Paris was watched by big stars. At that time, there were people from various fields in the stands, Zlatan Ibrahimović attracted the most attention, and footballers like Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud and Theo Hernandez watched the match.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:14 Novak Djokovic waves to Wimbledon fans Source: Twitter/wild_shutterbug

Izvor: Twitter/wild_shutterbug

