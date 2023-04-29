“Fasting cult” in Kenya, 360 people disappeared. According to the Red Cross, there are 198 minors among them

NAIROBI. There could be 360 ​​followers of the “fasting sect” disappeared in the Shakaola forest in Kenya. Among them there are 198 minors. This was stated to the media by the head of the coastal region for the Red Cross, Hassan Musa. “We have set up tracing and counseling counters in Malindi for citizens who assume that their relatives have joined the “Good news international” church and among the reported missing, 198 are children or young people under the age of 18″.

Meanwhile, the heavy rains of recent days on the Kenyan coast have temporarily suspended the search for other mass graves in the land owned by the preacher Paul Mackenzie Nthenge, in a cell in Malindi, the town where the self-styled pastor lived. To date, 109 bodies of followers of the cult that preaches fasting “to be able to see Jesus” have been exhumed, while 34 people have been transported in serious condition to the Malindi hospital. According to The Standard newspaper, there are more than 50 mass graves still to be dug in Shakaola.