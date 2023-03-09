Fastweb adheres to Youth in Action for Sustainable Development Goalsthe Call for Ideas promoted by Accenture Foundation with the patronage of ASVIS – Italian Alliance for Sustainable Development which collects and rewards the most innovative design ideas presented by young people under 30 to respond to the challenges that the Business and Third Sector worlds have to face, contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals identified in the United Nations Agenda 2030.

The project

Now in its seventh edition, the project aims to encourage the development of entrepreneurial skills in the field of sustainability in the younger generations by promoting a virtuous contamination of ideas that have a concrete impact on the community and in accordance with the objectives of the United Nations 2030 Agenda .

A commitment to the diffusion of digital skills and the growth of talent, which Fastweb has also been pursuing for years and which it has relaunched with “Tu sei Futuro”, the company strategy which aims to promote the creation of a more connected future , inclusive and eco-sustainable through the implementation of numerous social and environmental responsibility initiatives as well as for the digitization of the country.

With the launch of the challenge, the supporting companies will stimulate the younger generations to propose and share innovative ideas in different areas, from actions to combat climate change to programs to promote gender equality and stimulate innovation. As part of the initiative Fastweb has launched “Technological solutions to reduce the environmental impact in smart cities”, the Challenge which proposes to find solutions that make cities increasingly sustainable and close to the needs of citizens, guaranteeing a better quality of life thanks to the use of innovative technologies such as 5G, the Cloud and artificial intelligence.

Expiration

All boys and girls aged between 18 and 30, enrolled in a university course or who have obtained a degree, can participate in the Youth in Action call by identifying one or more challenges among the proposals of partner companies and submit your project idea, created in a team or individually, by 20 April 2023.

The finalists selected by the evaluation jury for the most innovative ideas will be invited to take part in two days of workshops and mentoring with the aim of deepening the themes of the curriculum vitae, personal branding and the creation of an effective pitch. both online and in person at the Accenture offices in Assago (MI). At the end of the process, the project ideas will be presented, via a pitch, to the evaluation committee and those who have presented the project most in line with the spirit of the Challenge will be awarded the victory of the contest and the recognition of the rewards offered by the companies.

The regulation for participation and further details on the initiative are available on the official Youth in Action page youthinactionforsdgs.it/