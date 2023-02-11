The company confirms itself as the best-performing operator also for FTTH fiber.

Fastweb is the operator that provided the best fixed network performance in the Italian telecommunications market in 2022 according to the nPerf barometer, independent company in measuring the maximum connection capacity for fixed and mobile networks.

The nPerf “crowdsourcing” study, consisting of thousands of monthly tests by operators’ customers, in fact assigns Fastweb the best download and upload speed in 2022, on all fixed network technologies combined.

In 2022, nPerf compared the results of over 804,000 tests carried out by customers of all operators in the country on the nPerf.com website and calculated the performance of each operator in terms of speed and latency.

The Fastweb landline achieved the best performance in terms of speed, with an average value of over 145 Mb/s in download and over 72 Mb/s in upload, the best in the country. According to nPerf barometer, in just one year, the average download speed for all operators increased by 32%.

Furthermore, for the second consecutive year, Fastweb was confirmed as the best-performing operator also for FTTH fiber connections, obtaining the maximum score as it offers its customers high speeds and, above all, the best latency in Italy, close to 15 ms.

“Total control of the network and the adoption of an integrated infrastructure model is the key to success in the telecommunications market” said Alberto Calcagno, CEO of Fastweb. “Thanks to constant investments in infrastructure and innovation, we have been leaders in the sector for over twenty years and the prestigious award of nPerf recognizes our leading role in the digitization of the country and our ability to offer families and companies fast and ultra-fast Internet connections – performing for access to the world of digital services”.

For more information, at the following link nPerf the full report is available.