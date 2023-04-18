Home » Udinese – The toughest week of the season begins / The review
Udinese – The toughest week of the season begins / The review

Udinese – The toughest week of the season begins / The review

This afternoon will begin on the fields of Bruseschi the most difficult week for Andrea Sottil’s team since the beginning of the season. The defeat against Roma last Sunday extinguished every dream of success on the part of the Juventus players and consequently the dream of Europe that the president spoke about at the beginning of the year is also interrupted.

Now it will be up to the patron Giampaolo Pozzo decide the future of the team and how this week will be spent. The retreat is getting closer and closer, let’s go and see the latest ones arriving from the training field in view of the match against Cremonese. Let’s not waste any more time let’s start with the review <<

